Because of confusion about the time in which the application had to be submitted to meet the deadline, Bloom Farms is now an applicant for the third cannabis dispensary in Porterville.
The Porterville City Council unanimously approved Bloom Farms appeal of a denial of its application at its meeting on Tuesday. Mayor Martha A. Flores and council members Monte Reyes, Kellie Carrillo, Lawana Tate and Milt Stowe all approved Bloom Farms appeal of the denial. After the council approved Bloom Farms appeal there was applause from those who were still at the council meeting.
Bloom Farms is still a ways away from being granted the third cannabis dispensary, but its application will now be considered.
The city initially denied Bloom Farms' application because the application wasn't received until 6 minutes after the deadline at 4:06 p.m. February 4. The deadline was 4 p.m.
But the application also stated 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time as the deadline, which is 4 p.m. local time. And so because of the confusion, the council decided to approve Bloom Farms' appeal.
Stowe made the motion to approve the appeal while Reyes seconded. Stowe has always voted against the issuing of cannabis dispensary permits, but he has also maintained his support of how the city has conducted the process when it comes to cannabis dispensaries.
“We're looking at 5 p.m.,” said Darin Garrett, owner of Bloom Farms, stating they thought 5 p.m. was the deadline. He said the MST was printed in “real little letters. It's really confusing.
In making his case to the council Garrett said, “the fate of Bloom Farms is really in your hands. We really feel like we're a good fit.”
And as a business owner Garrett added, “I've done a lot of good things in the community over the years.”
Garrett acknowledged the application process when it comes to him and the city has been contentious at times.
“I didn't get involved with this to have a conflict with the city,” he said. “I've never had conflicts with the city.”
He also admitted about the application process there was “probably a lot of mistakes made through the city and some of the applicants involved. I think it's a learning experience for everybody involved.”
Garrett also stated at the meeting he apologized to Reyes and City Manager John Lollis for how contentious matters got when it came to communications between them.
“We appreciate the city council and city manager,” Garrett said on Tuesday morning. “Bloom Farms is very appreciative of the support we have gotten from the city of Porterville. The city shows support for its local businesses.”
Garrett added he understands “we've still got a long ways to go” before Bloom Farms is actually granted the third cannabis dispensary.”
But when it comes to his relationship with the city, Garrett added, “I feel like we're getting on the same page with them.”
Bloom Farms has threatened legal action against the city over the application process in the past, but Garrett said on Wednesday any talk of that should now be put aside.
Another matter that had to be clarified is Bloom Farms won't have to pay a fee for its current application since it already paid a fee for its original application. Garrett said he didn't know that and his aunt, Maria Marrero, who came to City Hall to submit the application had also brought a check.
“That could take five or six minutes to do that,” said Garrett about the processing of the payment that could have led to not meeting the deadline.
The third cannabis dispensary is to be awarded to a “wholly” locally owned entity. Two cannabis dispensaries have been awarded to Haven and Cannabis Culture Club. Both have local owners, but have owners from Southern California as well.
A point of contention with Garrett has been having to reapply since the city's cannabis ad hoc committee recommended the third cannabis dispensary be awarded to a wholly locally owned business that applied the first time, which would be Bloom Farms. But the city decided to reopen the application process.
“At that time I wasn't happy about it,” said Garrett at Tuesday's meeting about the application process being reopened.
Bloom Farms has stated there has been just one other applicant for the third cannabis dispensary and that applicant is from Woodlake which doesn't meet the “wholly” locally owned criteria.
Garrett said Bloom Farms would “commit a lot of time and effort to make sure the cannabis we sell doesn't get into the hands of children.”
That was a point Stowe made as he said he's been against cannabis dispensaries “because of our youth.”
For his part, Garrett said the process has taken its toll. “We've been through a lot in the process,” he said.