Troop 139 will hold a blood drive for the Central California Blood Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 21 at the Porterville Veterans Hall, 1900 W. Olive. All donors will receive a free Baskin Robins ice cream coupon. For more information call Dylan Dees, (559) 483-1394 or Tamar Karkazian, (559) 389-5420.
Blood drive set for Saturday
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
