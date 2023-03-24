According to the Central California Blood Center, one donation can save up to three lives. When a person donates, they never know whose life they may be saving.
GETTING READY FOR YOUR DONATION
Before You Donate
Eat a healthy meal high in iron (tuna, spinach, quinoa, turkey).
Drink plenty of water.
Avoid highly caffeinated beverages (coffee, tea, soda, and energy drinks) as they can act as iron blockers.
After You Donate
Drink plenty of water.
Avoid strenuous physical activity.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Register
A photo ID is required to register, then you’ll be asked to verify your name and address.
Mini-Physical and Interview
The mini-physical consists of checking your pulse, blood pressure, temperature, and hemoglobin level. In the confidential interview, a trained interviewer will ask questions about your general health and medical history, as well as questions concerning risk behaviors, foreign travel, and other subjects.
Your mini-physical and interview are conducted to ensure giving blood is healthy for you and your blood is as safe as possible for the recipient(s). All information gathered during the physical and interview is kept strictly confidential.
Whole Blood Donation
The collection of a unit, about one pint of blood, takes about 15 minutes. You may feel a small pinch when the needle is inserted, but most donors don't feel any pain for the duration of the donation.
Relax
After your donation, you can enjoy refreshments to help replenish your fluids. At this time, you have the option of scheduling your next donation appointment. After you’re done with relaxing and refreshments, you can resume most of your normal daily activities.
The Central California Blood Center provides blood and blood products to patients who receive care at more than 20 hospitals and their network of facilities in Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Kings and Mariposa Counties. This service area equates to nearly 1.9 million people. 5,000 to 6,000 pints of blood must be collected per month to meet the needs of patients in the Central Valley. The Central California Blood Center is committed to saving lives and improving patient care by providing a safe and abundant blood supply for the patients and families in the communities we serve.