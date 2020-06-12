The Central California Blood Center’s mobile unit will be on site at Sierra View Medical Center from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
The mobile unit will be in the East parking lot between Jay Street and Putnam Avenue. Those who wish to donate blood can sign up at signup.com/go/jvpGJRO Visit donateblood.org for more information.
Sierra View will share updates on its Facebook event page as well. Blood donations align with the Sierra View Foundation pandemic relief initiative. To learn more about the Sierra View Foundation Relief Fund visit htttps://www.sierra-view.com/foundation/.