Blessings of Liberty is presenting a Porterville Town Hall that will feature several candidates running for local office in Porterville.
The candidates will be guest speakers at the event and among the issues they will speak on will be leadership.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 7 at Porterville Church of Christ, 1000 N. Newcomb.
Guest speakers scheduled to attend the event will be: Raymond Beltran, who's running against incumbent Lawana Tate to represent District 1 on the Porterville City Council in the November 8 general election.
Greg Meister, who's running against Jason Gurrola to represent District 2 on the Porterville City Council; Cheryl McCrillis, who's running against incumbent Pete Lara to represent District 3 on the Porterville Unified School District Board; Rae Dean Strawn, who's running against incumbent Felipe Martinez to represent District 5 on the PUSD board; and Shelbie Akin, who's running against Daniel Figueroa to represent District 4 on the Burton School District board.
For more information text 559-804-0773 or visit liberty@ourblessingsofliberty.org