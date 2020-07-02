Those who want to dine out can still do so at Black Bear Diner — literally.
The restaurant on Olive is making the adjustment to provide outdoor dining to still comply with state guidelines. Governor Newsom announced on Wednesday a mandate that dine-in service no longer be offered in 19 counties in the state, including Tulare County.
So Black Bear Diner has begun the process to provide seating for meals in its parking lot. As of Thursday morning, Black Bear Diner had six tables that could serve about a total of 20 customers in its parking lot.
The restaurant will bring in tents to expand the number of customers it can serve in its parking lot. The restaurant hopes to be able to have its complete parking lot operation up and running by this weekend.
Based on social distancing requirements, the restaurant is unsure how many customers it will eventually be able to serve.
Black Bear Diner is also continuing to provide to go orders. For to go orders, call 784-3648.