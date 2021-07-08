Porterville City Council voted 4-0 against Black Bear Diner’s appeal of the removal of a federally-funded, forgivable $50,000 grant.
The vote came just minutes after Council Member Milt Stowe made a motion to vote on the matter Tuesday night during the Council’s regular scheduled meeting.
The appeal was denied after the diner was cited for violating the “Regional Stay at home Order” by the State of California.
“It’s going to be awfully hard for me to agree with this appeal because when others had to shut down, they did so,” said Council member Milt Stowe just prior to the vote.
Black Bear Diner applied for the forgivable loan in October 2020 to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID19. But during the application approval process, was notified via certified letter that due to repeated violations on Dec. 27, 2020 and Jan. 9, 2021, in regards to indoor dining regulations, a citation had been filed by the Code Enforcement Department.
On January 22, the Community Development Financial Assistance Review Committee determined Black Bear was ineligible for the grant. In June, Black Bear submitted a written response and requested the application be reconsidered.
At the meeting, Amy Rose, regional director of operations, was online virtually and said she was available to clarify questions.
She also said she rewound the security surveillance tape and said there was one instance she called “Gray Area of the citation” because it was staff in uniform, specifically a manager who “looked like a gentleman, sitting there eating.”
The first verbal warning, she said, was a bit confusing and they did not consider it an actual warning.
“Because we didn’t get a warning, it was ‘This is how Porterville is going to handle the rules. So for me (it was) a bit of a mix-up, just miscommunication, so I thought to myself, I might as well give this a go and see if we can come to an agreement where I can still apply for this,” Rose said.
The third time, she said, it was 100 percent people eating inside and there is camera footage to prove it. She said she asked the manager why it was allowed and the manager replied “Because Visalia is allowing it.”
Rose said she replied to the manager that Porterville is different, that every city was different.
“It’s confusing for most of my teams because no one was consistently being able to run their business the same,” she said.
Carrillo replied with a comment.
“I think this is challenging because we want to be able to support the businesses, the businesses that did try during a difficult time to comply with guidelines,” Carrillo said, adding that they are using the State guidelines and not Porterville’s guidelines. “But just looking at the facts, the way this is written, the guidelines for ineligible applicants and it just states that applicants that have received more than one violation, and that’s kind of like, what we have to go off this evening, is that.”
The Consent Calendar items are considered routine and voted upon and passed 4-0 in one motion. Among the items was the Porterville College Foundation Swap Meet, which was approved to continue at the Porterville Fairgrounds through January 2, 2022.
A review of enforcement provisions concerning the parking of recreational vehicles and boats in residential neighborhoods will be added to the next Council Agenda; and a request to review the City’s sign ordinance for potential amendments also passed as part of the consent items.