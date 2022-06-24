At least when it comes to saving the iconic Giant Sequoias, partisanship can be put aside.
That was the message in a press conference held on Thursday by several Democratic and Republican Congressman who have introduced the Save our Sequoias, SOS, Act. The act which focuses specifically on preserving the Giant Sequoias was introduced on Wednesday.
About the iconic trees, McCarthy said at the press conference, “They can bring a Congress that's divided together.”
McCarthy is a leading sponsor of the bill along with Democratic Congresman Scott Peters, Republican Congressman Bruce Westerman, Republican Congressman Tom McClintock and Democratic Congressman Jimmy Panetta. McCarthy, Peters, Westerman and Panetta all toured the Giant Sequoias early last month.
Westerman, from Arkansas, is the ranking member of the House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee.
They received a chance first hand to see the damage ravaged by the 2020 Castle and 2021 Windy Fires, which included damage to the Trail of 100 Giants. But they also saw how active forest management saved the Trail of the 100 Giants from the Windy Fire.
That's a major emphasis of the SOS Act as it would streamline the process in which trees and fuels that significantly increase the threat of wildfires spreading can be cleared.
Panetta stressed the bill wouldn't lead to “clear cutting.” “This is not a slippery slope,” Panetta said. “This is not about clear cutting. This is not about timber harvesting.” He added the bill would create “targeted, sensible stewardship” of the forest.
Westerman talked about how difficult it was to see on the tour the devastation of a large portion of Alder Creek Grove that was destroyed by the Castle Fire look like a “moonscape.”
But he also talked about how important it was to save groves like the Trail of the 100 Giants, which Westerman referred to as the most iconic trail in the rail and referred to it as Americana just as iconic as the Statue of Liberty, Mt. Rushmore and the Grand Canyon.
In addition, Westerman talked about how the policy of fire suppression led to the devastation. “We thought we were doing the right thing,” Westerman said.
Along with prescribed fires, the Congressmen who spoke on Thursday talked about how the lack of management led to what happened over the last two years.
Peters talked about how “decades of inadequate forest management” led to the devastating fires. McClintock also pointed out the ability to clear fuels is what saved South Lake Tahoe from the Caldor Fire.
There are 14 Democrats and 14 Republicans who have signed on as sponsors of the bill. It was noted at Thursday's press conference 20 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias have been lost due to the Castle and Windy Fires. It was also noted before 2015 the last recorded incident in which Giant Sequoias were destroyed by fire happened in 1297.
“If we do nothing we can lose them all,” McCarthy said. “We can't sit back and do nothing. This is a crisis.”
All of the Congressman at Thursday's press conference admitted climate change is a factor in how devastating wildfires have been. Both Peters and McCarthy noted the emissions emitted from the 2020 Castle Fire was greater than all the electricity in California. “I think our challenge is great when it comes to climate,” McCarthy said.
The Congressman acknowledged along with extreme drought caused by climate change, lack of adequate forest management also led to the devastating wildfires.
"I appreciate Leader McCarthy and Ranking Member Westerman’s collaboration on this important bill,” Peters said. “And if you are looking for an example of committed bipartisanship in these times, this is it...After months of negotiations and engagement with land managers, environmentalists, industry representatives, tribal partners, state and local officials, and California and Sequoia experts, we crafted a comprehensive bipartisan bill that meets the scale of (this) crisis."
Westerman promised “we're going to make a difference here” when it comes to preserving the Giant Sequoias. "I’m from Arkansas, a long ways from California, but these groves have a lot of special meaning to me and to all Americans,” he said. “So I am thrilled that we’re here today working on bipartisan legislation...We’re trying to bring everyone to the table, get input, have a very focused goal, specifically on these Sequoia Groves.”
Panetta also other members of Congress talked about how the rest of the nation doesn't realize just how dry it is in California.
"The conditions of our forests have reached record levels of dryness,” Panetta said. “Making them so vulnerable that they can absolutely explode with just a single spark...We must act now. I’m proud to be an original cosponsor to save these ancient magnificent trees by using science-based management to remove the dead, dying and dry fuels."
McClintock compared to the forest to a garden, saying a forest not taken care of will die in the same way a garden not taken care of will die.
"Either we carry excess timber out of the forest, or nature will burn it out of the forest,” he said. “Our forests have become morbidly overgrown...and nature is again gardening by fire...I am pleased to join Leader McCarthy and my colleagues in this effort to save our precious sequoias for future generations."
When McCarthy began to take questions from journalists the first journalist to ask a question about the January 6 hearings now going on. “I got another press conference you can go to,” McCarthy responded.
Another journalist also addressed the January 6 hearings with their question to which McCarthy replied “have you visited a Sequoia?” McCarthy then said “I'll make this promise” if that journalist would come tour the Sequoias with him and do a story he would do a “live interview on any politics you want.”
Another journalist pressed the issue and McCarthy did eventually address his belief essentially that the hearing wasn't valid.
SOS ACT
The act would devote $325 million over 10 years to preserving the Giant Sequoias. It would also declare a State of Emergency for the Giant Sequoias over 10 years due to the threat of wildfires, insects and drought.
A Giant Sequoias Land Coalition would be formed by the act which would include 11 members, 6 federal officials, 2 state officials, 1 Tulare County official, one Tule River Tribe official and one official from the academic sector. That coalition would essentially oversee the efforts to preserve the Giant Sequoias.
It's hoped the bill can be passed on its own this year. But it may be included in other legislation such as the farm and possibly not considered until next year.
That was the case with Panetta's REPLANT Act to expand reforestation efforts which Panetta said would create 10,000 jobs. The REPLANT Act was passed as part of the infrastructure bill.