Porterville College was one of 286 organizations chosen by MacKenzie Scott to receive a donation from $2.7 billion being made by the billionaire philanthropist. And PC will receive $7 million.
MacKenzie Scot and her husband, Dan Jewitt, announced the $2.7 billion in donations designed to close the wealth gap. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
“Porterville College is incredibly honored to announce a $7 million gift from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and her husband Dan Jewett, which will provide support for our continuing efforts to educate underserved students and communities,” PC stated.
Scott announced the donations in a post on her website Tuesday morning. Scott is known for her impromptu multi-billion donations and she did it again on Tuesday. The $2.7 billion donation she announced is the third round of no-strings-attached major philanthropic gifts she has made.
PC's $7 million grant is coming as part of the $2.7 billion from Scott's Foundation, the MacKenzie Scott Fondation.
Scott identified as one of “286 Teams Empowering Voices the World Needs to Hear” when announcing the 286 organizations receiving grants.
“We are incredibly honored that Ms. Scott, along with her team of advisors and experts chose Porterville College as one of the recipients of this generous gift in recognition of our work,” PC President D. Claudia Habib said. “Their efforts to support organizations that can help bridge equity gaps and of institutions often overlooked, is to be commended as it will lift up traditionally marginalized and low-income populations.
“We are honored to receive this transformational gift. It will enable us to continue our work creating brighter futures for our students and our community. We accept the challenge to remain a pathway to opportunity.”
Scott stated in her post, “We chose to make relatively large gifts to (these) organizations, both to enable their work, and as a signal of trust and encouragement, to them and to others.
Like those we shared in July and December of 2020, these 286 teams were selected through a rigorous process of research and analysis.”
“We are humbled and so grateful to be among the colleges and organizations benefiting from this generous grant” Habib added.
Habib said over the next few months, PC will consult with various stakeholders about where to target “this wonderful investment. “We will honor the spirit of this gift. We have a unique opportunity to make an investment in our students and fulfill our mission.
We will be thoughtful and purposeful as we plan how to apply this grant in initiatives we could not have funded otherwise. This is an historic day for Porterville College and for the communities we serve.”