The Tulare-Kings Audubon Society will hold its field trip at The Big Sycamore Trail just below the Success Lake Dam on Saturday, March 14.
The Big Sycamore Trail features Grapevine thickets, sycamore, eucalyptus, tobacco tree, elderberry, pond habitat, fig trees, dam outflow stream and dry fields that provide a wide variety of habitats.
Those attending should meet at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers parking lot off of Highway 190 below Success Dam at 7 a.m. Bring binoculars, bird book, layered clothing for the weather, water and snacks. The trail is about 1 mile and easy.