Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy's district, which includes Porterville, would see a net tex cut from President Joe Biden's proposed 2022 fiscal budget.
That's according to the Tax Foundation, generally considered as conservative, when analyzing Biden's plan. The organization looked at what the impact of the plan would be by state and by every Congressional district in the country.
Biden's plan which includes the American Families Plan and American Jobs Plan would increase taxes on wealthy Americans and business while providing $998 billion in tax credits to the low and middle class over the next ten years for a net tax increase of $1.3 trillion.
“The resulting redistribution of income would involve many winners and losers, not only across different types of taxpayers but also geographically across the country,” the Tax Foundation stated.
California has 53 Congressional districts with only 11 represented by Republicans. Eight of those districts represented by Republicans, including McCarthy's district, would see a net tax cut.
The district that would receive the largest benefit in the state from Biden's plan would Republican David Valadao's district, which includes a portion of southwestern Tulare County. The district that would benefit the least would be Democrat Ted Lieu's district in the Los Angeles area.
And on average those in Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's district in San Francisco would see a tax increase.
Biden has been adamant about not raising taxes on anyone who earns less than $400,000 year. He has also proposed to restore the tax rate back to what it was before the tax cut that was passed in 2017, raising the tax rate for the wealthiest Americans from 37 to 39.6 percent.
Biden also wants to to continue the child tax credit at least through the end of this year and would like to extend that child tax credit to 2025. It's been estimated that child tax credit could reduce child poverty in half.
Biden has also proposed to raise the corporate tax rate which was cut to 21 percent in 2017 to 28 percent.
The Tax Foundation reported those in Valadao's district would save on average $1,754 or 3.8 percent of their annual income. Valadao, though, is against Biden's plan.
McCarthy has also referred to Biden's plan as “socialist.” But the plan would provide an average tax cut of $634 to those in McCarthy's district. In Devin Nunes district, which includes a small portion of Lindsay, the average tax cut would be $515.
The second largest tax cut in the state would be in Democrat Jim Costa's district in the Fresno area at an average of $1,492.
The House will take up one part of Biden's budget plan, a $3.5 trillion package that includes tax breaks for the middle and lower class and increases for corporations and the wealthy.
But nine moderate Democrats — just enough to prevent the $3.5 trillion package from passing — have stated they want to pass the $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill first that was passed by the Senate before considering the $3.5 trillion package. More progressive Democrats fear this is a tactic by the moderate Democrats to reduce the amount of the $3.5 trillion package.
Pelosi has said the House will take up the two packages simultaneously. Even if the House passes both packages, the $3.5 trillion package would have to pass the Senate through reconciliation. All 50 Democrats — including West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema — would have to pass it with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tiebreaking vote.
There were critics of the Tax Foundation analysis, stating since the average includes millionaires and billionaires, it doesn't reflect the true value and median of tax cuts the lower and middle class would receive.