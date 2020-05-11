By ALEXIS ESPINOZA
aespinoza@portervillerecorder.com
The Bid for the Kid weigh-ins offically began bright and early on Saturday morning at the Porterville Fairgrounds barn, where over a dozen workers were ready to start collecting swine animals that had been sold for meat.
As the sun rose into the sky around 7 a.m., trailers loaded with hogs and pigs rolled onto the fairgrounds. John Corkins, chairman of the livestock board, had implemented a few rules to make sure that everyone stayed safe while working to intake the animals.
No students or children under the age of 18 were allowed out of the vehicles that came to drop off the animals, and only one person was allowed to be out of the vehicle at a time. Most of those who brought the animals opted to stay in their trucks while the pigs and hogs were unloaded.
The weigh-in process worked in a set of stages that all seamlessly blended together.
Once a truck had parked in the designated spot, a group of workers would chorale the animals out of the trailer and into a shoot. The shoot would lead the swine up to the certified scale where they were weighed, and then down to a station where they were marked down their backs with either a red line or a blue one. Their sides would be marked with green, and then they were sent to their individual pins for holding. If they were marked with red, that meant that the meat from the animal would be resold. If they were marked with blue, it meant that the buyer of that animal would be taking the meat home. The green marks created a tattoo that would be able to identify which pig the meat came from, as their ears are often removed during slaughter.
To pass the weigh-in and be accepted for slaughter, each pig or hog had to weigh at least 250 pounds. If they weighed less, they were returned to the student who raised them. Some of the animals weighed over 300 pounds, making buyers happy with plenty of meat to cook or store.
As 11 a.m. neared, and the barn filled with squeals, the weigh-ins for swine were closed. The pigs and hogs were to be transported to a slaughterhouse in Fresno that night.
Bid for the Kid weigh-ins will continue this morning with cattle from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The last day for weigh-ins is Saturday, May 16, where sheep and goats will be accepted. All weigh-ins are to take place in the Porterville Fairgrounds barn located on Teapot Dome.