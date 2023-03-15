With negotiations between teachers and the Burton School District recently complete, the Burton Elementary Teachers Association continued to stress its belief teachers should be a priority when it comes to district finances in a statement BETA issued on the negotiations.
Teachers in the district approved the tentative agreement reached between the district and BETA on February 27. The district board is scheduled to approve the agreement at its meeting on Monday, March 20.
The district stated it needed to be financially responsible when it came to the negotiations. “BETA completely agrees that being financially responsible is very important to the overall health of the district long term,” The BETA statement said. “When considering where to place resources we also think that the most important place is with human resources and keeping are incredible teachers happy and here in the Burton district.”
An issue in the negotiations was BETA's claim the district wasn't paying its teachers competitive wages as compared to other districts in the area and that teacher retention was an issue. The district claimed that wasn't the case and stated retaining its teachers was a priority.
“Without competitive wages we risk losing quality educators to neighboring districts which will force Burton to have to continuously hire new teachers over and over and over again; and those inexperienced teachers will not be able to bring our kids back to grade level with the same skill as our current experienced teachers,” BETA stated.
BETA also stated the district had the finances to meet its requests. “Secondly, it's not about whether the district has the money or not it's about where they're allocating the funds and we are suggesting that they allocate them, again, with the people on the front lines, the teachers, rather than allocating them to outside programs and upper management at the district office. There's enough money.”
Teachers in the district have been working without an agreement since the contract year began on July 1, 2022 and BETA stated that obviously was a distraction.
“These negotiations should have been completed prior to our contract starting,” BETA stated, adding which created “an ongoing distraction that should have been resolved a long time ago.” BETA added the lack of an agreement “affected the education of our kids.”
The new agreement provides an 8 percent salary increase for teachers as well as a one-time two percent salary payment to all BETA members. The district stated it originally offered a 7.56 percent increase while teachers requested an 11.25 percent increase.
“I want to thank the entire district for just making sure that we continue to do our service to kids as we move forward every day,” stated Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza at the district board meeting on Monday, March 6.