The best of the best the Valley has to feature will be on display again when the 26th annual Best of the Valley Quilt Show is held this weekend.
The event which features the best quilts from all across the Central Valley will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15 at Lindsay's McDermont X field house. More than $5,000 in cash prizes will be awarded in the judge and juried show.
The quilt show has already really begun as all those participating as the quilts to be featured were brought to McDermont X on Monday. Two national certified judges were judging the quilts today. The quilts will then be hung up for display on Wednesday and the vendors will arrive on Thursday.
There will also be about 20 vendors at the event selling fabric and all kinds of quilt-related materials.
There are about 250 quilts that are judged and not judged from about 100 quilters from across the Valley and beyond that are featured in the show.
he Valley's best quilts — and beyond — will again be on display. There are first, second and third place and honorable mention prizes awarded in each class. There's also again the Best of the Valley Challenge Quilt competition with this year's theme “Tell Me A Story” in which quilters were given considerable freedom to tell a story with their quilts.
In addition there are age divisions for 80 and older and 18 and under. Along with the Judges Choice Awards there will also be Viewers Choice Awards.
The 2022 Sacred Threads Traveling Exhibit will also be featured and the event will again feature a doll show, the annual big exhibit of impressive cloth dolls.
The Sacred Threads Traveling Exhibit explores the themes of joy inspiration, spirituality, healing, grief and peach and brotherhood.
Quilt appraisals will again be offered at the show along with the Big/Little Quilt Sale. There will be food vendors at the show as well.
This year's featured artist is Leslie Sobieralski, a longtime Visalia resident who recently relocated to Nevada. She's known for her handwork which includes, quilts, embroidery, dolls and many other needleworks. She has been with the Best of the Valley Show since its inception.
General admission is $10. Admission for children under 12 is free when accompanied by an adult. Group rates are also available.
For more information visit www.botvquilts.com or the Best of the Valley Quilt Show Facebook page or call show chairperson Suzanne Kistler, (559) 936-2204.