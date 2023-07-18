Enjoy a delicious homemade lasagna dinner to benefit the Porterville Spay and Neuter Clinic at Nuckols Ranch on Saturday, August 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The veterinarians and veterinary technicians at the Porterville Spay and Neuter clinic have helped more than 10,000 animals in 9 years.
During the evening there will be gift baskets and a drawing, as well as acknowledgements and awards celebrating veterinary professionals, animal rescues, and community members devoted to the welfare of animals.
Nuckols Ranch is located at 13144 Road 216 in Porterville. Patti Torrey will entertain guests with her wonderful songs.
Tickets are $40 per person, and can be purchased by calling Fran at 559–731-2335, or Shannon at 559-920-3062 or by stopping by the clinic at 1315 W. Olive Ave., Porterville.