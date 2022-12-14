It was a bittersweet night for the Porterville City Council on Tuesday night as they said good-bye to Council members Lawana Tate and Milt Stowe, and ushered in the newest members of the dias Raymond Beltran and Greg Meister.
At a special council meeting in City Hall on Tuesday evening, the Council began by accepting the official election results from the November 8 election. Chief Deputy City Clerk Patrice Hildreth presented the official results to the Council stating District 1 had elected Beltran and District 2 had elected Meister to represent their constituency. Mayor Martha FLores moved to accept the results and the motion was passed unanimously.
Before Beltran and Meister could officially take their seats on the dais, Tate and Stowe were recognized for their service to the community.
Flores thanked Tate and Stowe for their dedication to the Council, even when times were uncertain.
“On behalf of the City of Porterville, it has been an honor and a privilege to have worked alongside with you,” said Flores. “I really thank you for those moments of direction. They have been very much appreciated.”
Stowe, who has been a longtime representative of the community, was presented with a shadow box from the city staff, as well as a certificate of recognition from State Assemblyman Devon Mathis.
“I want to thank this community for your love and support,” said Stowe. “I wish I could give back half as much as Porterville has given me.”
Tate was also spotlighted by her fellow representatives for her dedication to the Council and for her willingness to serve on the dais when its political future seemed uncertain.
“What we have managed over the last year or so to get to where we are is so wonderful,” said Tate. “What a wonderful opportunity this was for me and what I’ve learned about myself. We have done some amazing things this past year and it's been very, very busy.”
Once Tate and Stowe had made their exits, it was time to usher in the newest Council representatives, who were called to the front. The Honorable Judge Glade Roper met the two men at the podium and extended the Holy Bible. Beltran and Meister placed their hands to the cover and raised their right hands.
Beltran and Meister took their Oaths of Office before approaching their seats on the dais, where they will sit for the next four years as community representatives.
Because a new Council was seated a reorganization of the dais was needed. Among the Council, Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo nominated Flores to remain as Mayor, and Flores nominated Carrillo to remain as the Vice Mayor. Both nominations were supported unanimously.
The first regular meeting of the newest Porterville City Council will be held on December 20.