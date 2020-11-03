crazy life has come to an end.
David Gong said that himself about the life he lived and the outpouring of love for Gong was already flooding Facebook after people learned of his death. It was reported on Facebook on Monday Gong had died.
Gong was a beloved community leader who was living under Hospice care the last few weeks of his life. He recently held a driv-thru in Porterville to let people see him one last time.
Gong, who attend Monache High School and is a member of the Class of 1988, battled cancer ever since he was 15 years old and was diagnosed with cancer 11 times.
Gong was a competitive swimmer ever since he was four-years-old and his ability took him to international competitions, nearly setting a world record. Gong was a member of the Monache varsity boys water polo and swimming teams.
Gong was always open about his struggles that began in high school after he was diagnosed with cancer, talking about how he partied, did drugs, skipped school and made bad choices.
Gong also enrolled at Citrus High School before moving to San Diego and eventually a portion of his leg was removed. Gong ended up as a homeless drug addict in San Diego, living on crutches.
It was then Gong decided to turn around his life and make up for his past sins. He began doing volunteer work, teaching kids how to swim.
Gong went on to swim with a prosthetic leg and once won all five of his swimming events in a Far West Regional meet. He was being invited to numerous international meets.
He also received a letter from the U.S. Olympic Committee and was ranked No. 1 in the world in multiple swimming events. He came within four-tenths of a second of setting the world record in the 50-meter freestyle.
Gong became a public speaker, sharing his story. He would speak to 20,000 kids a month.
Gong took the money he saved from his motivational speaking and began different programs and projects in Porterville, including an Aquatics Academy for underpriveleged kids. The academy had more than 300 kids.
But Gong didn’t stop spreading his word and influence after he couldn’t continue public speaking. He began to take the money he had saved up from his motivational speaking and started different projects and programs around the city.
Gong's troubles also led him to serving 660 hours of community service at Helping Hands. He said he would never go back to having to do that kind of community service but ended returning to be part of Helping Hands' leadership. He said he ended up serving more than 1 million meals.
Gong was known for his community service, leading multiple blood drives, water drives and cloths drives and also raised a great deal of money for programs like Big Hearts, Little Hands. He also began a food recovery program in which leftover food from schools was used.
Through the Food Recovery Program, Gong had saved $45,000 of food in nine months and was trying to expand the program to across the state right up until near the end of his life.
Up until near the end of his life, Gong still sat on multiple boards and was still donating money from the commuity he earned from public speaking.
Gong was also a longtime swim coach at the youth and high school level in the community.
As he put it: “I’ve tried to make up for all of my shenanigans as a young man.”