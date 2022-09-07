This year's annual Bells Across America event to honor the U.S. Constitution will also commemorate Patriot Day as it will be held on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 when this nation was attacked.
The 27th annual Bells Across America event will be held on Sunday, September 11 at First Congregational Church at the corner of Fourth and Mill. This year's event will be the Bells Across America Patriotic Celebration and Commemoration of 9/11. The event will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, Alta Mira Chapter, SETCO Republican Women and First Congregation Church. Locally the event is held every year on the Sunday before Constitution Week.
Constitution Week will be held this year from September 17 through 23. The U.S. Constitution was signed 235 years ago at 4 p.m. eastern time, September 17, 1787. September 17 is Constitution Day.
Those participating in Sunday's ceremony will include Reverend Cheri Taylor of First Congregational Church who will be in the Invocation and Benediction. Scout Troop 132 will present the flags and Porterville Strings will provide patriotic music. Bells will be rung during the ceremony at 4 p.m. to signify the signing.
Others scheduled to attend include Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend, Porterville and Lindsay community leaders and State Assemblyman Devon Mathis' office is also scheduled to be represented.
Three cadets from the Porterville Military Academy will demonstrate the 13 folds of the flag and the meaning of each fold.
Everyone in the community is also encouraged to ring bells at either 1 or 4 p.m. whichever is most convenient. Any church, school, fire station or individual is encouraged to ring a bell or use their phone to ring a bell. Those of all ages are also encouraged to attend the ceremony for the commemoration of two events; one a tragedy and one a document in which military and elected officials take an oath to protect and defend.
All schools and homes are also encouraged to learn about the circumstances that brought the drafting of the Constitution and how it has affected history and present times.