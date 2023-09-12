The Bells Across America program will again be held to celebrate the U.S. Constitution.
The event will again be held at First Congregational Church from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September 17. The event will celebrate the 236th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.
The event is sponsored by the Alta Mira Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, SETCO and First Congregational Church.
Those attending the event should arrive by 3:15 p.m. Doors will open at 3 p.m. A reception will be held in the social hall following the program.
The annual Bells Across American event celebrates Constitution Week which will be September 17-23. Each year Constitution Week is proclaimed by the current President.
The purpose is to urge the public to study, discuss and contemplate the historic significance and intent of the Constitution. The event is a patriotic one and not political.
The event is being held to promote awareness of the Constitution which is the ultimate basis for U.S. law.
The program will feature a presentation on the history of flags by Scout Troop 142, patriotic music from Porterville Community Strings and the First Congregational Church Bells Choir will also be featured.
There will also be proclamations recognizing Constitution Week. In addition a song will be led by Nicholas Walters, who served in the Marines. Walters is a music teacher at Harmony Magnet Academy and the Strathmore High band director. Walters will be the keynote speaker as well.
In addition the DAR Community Service Award will be presented and a demonstration on the Folding of the Flag will be done with narration from Porterville Military Academy cadets. TAPS will also be played.
At 4 p.m. the church bell will ring to signify the time the first bells in Philadelphia rang to celebrate the completion and signing of the Constitution. All residents, fire departments, churches and others are encouraged to ring a bell at 4 p.m. to signify the signing of the Constitution. Those can even use their cell phones to ring a bell.
All adults and children are invited to attend to take part in the patriotic celebration. Free Constitution booklets and small flags will be available.
The Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787 in Philadelphia.