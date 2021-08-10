he Bells are back.
After no event was held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Porterville's 26th annual Bells Across America will be held.
The event will be a community celebration to honor the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. The event will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September 12 at First Congregational Church sanctuary.
The U.S. Constitution was signed at 4 p.m. September 17, 1787. Constitution Week is held from September as a result of an act of Congress that was signed by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956.
The community is invited to attend the event sponsored by the Alta Mira Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, SETCO and First Congregational Church.
Churches, schools, courthouses, fire stations, city governments and individuals are encouraged to ring bells at 4 p.m. September 17. Individuals are also encouraged to ring their cell phones at that time as well. The public and community groups are welcom to attend the celebration on Sunday, September 12.
Alta Mira Chapter NSDAR has annually held the Bells Across America celebration on the Sunday before Constitution Week. The chapter stated flags, music and proclamations will be part of the ceremony.
In addition there will be inspiring words to education and celebrate the Constitution as a reminder of the men who wrote, signed and ratified the document that has governed this nation with its guidance. The church bells will chime at 4 p.m to mark the time the singers wrote their names on the final draft of the Constitution.
Cookies and punch in the social hall will follow the program.