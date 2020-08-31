Another cherished — and patriotic — tradition in Porterville has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bells Across America event celebrating the signing of the U.S. Constitution won't be held this year in Porterville. The local Alta Mira Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced this year's event had to be canceled.
The event which features ringing of bells to celebrate the Constitution has been held every year during the week of September 17-23, which is Constitution week. The signing of the U.S. Constitution was on September 17, 1787.
The Alta Mira Chapter still urges the community to celebrate Constitution Week by flying their American flags and studying the Constitution and its history with family and friends. Those who wish to have pocket Constitutions can contact the Alta Mira Chapter. Contact Pat Holly, paholly66@gmail.com.
Another tradition is for churches, schools, fire stations and individuals to ring bells at the moment of when the signing happened at 4 p.m. September 17. Those who are able to do this are still encouraged to do so.
Any schools who accept public funding are mandated to teach the Constitution on September 17.
“It is vital to the existence of our nation to know the history of the writing of the Constitution, the Preamble, the contents, and how it has and continues to affect life in the United States of America,” the Alta Mira Chapter stated.