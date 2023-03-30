It's hard to believe but the tremendous rainfall and snowpack hasn't really done anything to solve the Tule River Indian Reservation's water crisis.
That was the message presented by Tule River Tribal Council Chairman Neil Peyron in a video and press release posted on the Eagle Mountain Casino website.
Peyron said the Tribe can't store all the water that's come from the recent storms in the video, adding the reservation needs an upgraded reservoir.
'Recently we've been receiving a lot of rain, a lot of precipitation, a lot of snowpack on the reservation,” Peyron said. “You would thing it would help the tribe with its ongoing water crisis that it has during drier times of the year but unfortunately it does not.
“We have no way or no right or the ability to store that water right now. It's flowing. It's flowing through, the river's full,” added Peyron about the Tule River. “It's a beautiful site. But that water's just flowing right by. There's no place to store it. There's no storage facility other than Lake Success.”
But he added about Success Lake “they've got their floodgates open to prepare for the runoff” from the middle and north fork of the Tule River.
Peyron referred to the legislative efforts the Tribe has been making for more than 50 years now to deal with its water issues, including placing a reservoir on the reservation.
“The tribe is stil pushing with its legislation to provide a reservoir on this reservation so during this time when there's an abundant amount of water, to store it in the drier season,” Peyron said to provide drinking water, water for fire suppression and water for wildlife.
Peyron and other Tule River Tribal officials state the reservation goes through on a yearly basis what East Porterville went through in 2015 that made national news.
In August 2022, Peyron called on the California Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom to assist the tribe with its immediate water crisis. Specifically the Tribe asked for $6.6 million to upgrade its existing reservoir and water treatment facility. Since that request one of the reservation's wells went dry.
During the summer and drier times, Tule River Tribal leaders have organized donations of bottled water for Tribal members. That water has only been available for drinking and cooking. During a Congressional hearing last year Peyron testified the lack of water prevented Tribal members from going to work and youth from going to school because they couldn't bathe or wash laundry.
As a result of its legislative efforts, the Tule River Tribe is close to securing a long-term solution through a water rights settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Interior. But Tribal officials still say assistance with its water issues is needed now.