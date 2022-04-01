The EPA announced on Thursday the site that was the former site of Beckman Instruments where Beckman Coulter operated has been removed from the list of American's most contaminated properties — the Superfund National Priorities List.
The groundwater that was contaminated by the former electronics plant has been decontaminated and now meets all California and federal drinking water standards.
EPA removes sites from the Superfund National Priorities List once all the cleanup actions are successfully implemented and no further work is required by EPA.
This completion means groundwater contaminated from the Beckman site has been successfully decontaminated. The lead in the soil has been removed to allow for unlimited use of the former Beckman Instruments property.
The site off of Jaye and Highway 190 located at 167 West Poplar Avenue is the former Beckman plant that occupied approximately 12 acres. Historically, the large volume of water coming from the Sierra Nevada contributed to high hydraulic conductivity, which allowed contamination from the site to readily migrate west from the plant, the EPA stated. The land use at the site includes residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial.
The site is now home to Porterville Storage which provides storage and parking spaces for personal items, vehicles and large vehicles such as recreational vehicles and boats.
Beckman began manufacturing electronic instrument assemblies and printed circuit boards at the site in 1967. Industrial processes used at the plant included electroplating and degreasing.
From 1975 until early 1983, Beckman discharged waste streams to an on-site evaporation pond. From the 1990s on, the plant scaled down its operation and the subsequent owner and operator, Nypro, a Jabil Company, shut down the plant in 2017.
Last fall the EPA proposed to remove the site from its Superfund Site List. Soil at the plant was contaminated with lead. The contaminated soil was excavated and transported to a regulated landfill. In 2019 EPA removed the soil portion of the site from the Superfund list.
The groundwater was contaminated with 1,1-DCE. Contaminated groundwater was pumped from the ground, treated, and discharged into infiltration basins.
In 1990 the groundwater in the upper aquifer was clean enough to meet state and federal drinking water standards. Groundwater in the lower aquifer still had contamination so was pumped and treated until 1999, when EPA determined the treatment method was no longer effective at reducing contamination.
In 2005 the groundwater cleanup remedy was revised to a process called monitored natural attenuation, where natural processes such as biodegradation reduced the contamination in groundwater. By 2019 the groundwater was clean enough to meet all state and federal drinking water standards.