Film: Beau is Afraid (2023)
Director: Ari Aster
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone, Parker Posey, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Kylie Rogers, Richard Kind
How to Watch: In Theaters
Runtime: 179 minutes
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Horror
Beau is Afraid is the third feature film from Ari Aster, one of the most exciting young filmmakers working today. Starring the incomparable Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Beau, it tells the story of an anxiety-riddled, mild-mannered, middle-aged man trying to visit his mother. What seems simple turns into an epic odyssey and Kafkaesque nightmare in which everything that could go wrong does go wrong. Originally touted as a “4-hour nightmare comedy,” the film holds true to that label, though it only clocks in at a mere 3-hours. Aster has described this indescribable film as a “Jewish Lord of the Rings, but he’s just going to his mom’s house.” Beau is Afraidis polarizing audiences, with some viewing it as a masterpiece and others seeing it as pretentious garbage. It’s certainly not for everyone, and no matter what side you land on, it's impossible to feel ambivalent about this movie. Beau is Afraid is an aggressively non-conforming work of art. It's a surrealist, dark tragicomedy-drama and one of the most original films ever made.
Beau is Afraid is a maximalist nightmare that's ceaselessly abrasive towards its audience and protagonist. Aster has always intended to provoke his audiences, and he doubles down on those efforts with this movie. The opening of the film is an audio-only jump scare, and that sets the tone for the next 178 minutes. This movie is ambitious, absurd, and beguiling at every turn. It's a manifestation of anxiety and paranoia, and an excursion into the pure chaos of self-ascribed guilt. As the title suggests, Beau is indeed afraid of many things, including his health, sexual encounters, masculinity, and above all, his own mother. This film paints a portrait of a manipulative mother, and a toxic relationship, but we never find out how much of that is skewered from Beau’s perspective. Beau is Afraid is an excessively inaccessible experimental film. It's boldly obtuse, and not necessarily meant to be “enjoyed” in the traditional sense. It's so unpredictable, strange, and multilayered, that every individual will likely have a drastically different experience watching the movie. The movie takes a simple premise and proceeds to complicate it as much as possible.
This movie is an episodic film that's told in the literary tradition of the picaresque, a genre of prose fiction that often depicts the adventures of a roguish but "appealing hero," usually of low social class, who lives by his wits in a corrupt society. The first section of the movie is utterly unhinged and perfectly sets the tone for the onslaught of mayhem that will persist throughout the rest of the film. Aster has cited Mad Magazine’s maximalist comic strips as a primary influence on this section, as several shots feature an excessive amount of sight gags and jokes jammed into a single frame. Aster encourages viewers to scan the frame and discover new details with each viewing of the movie. This portion of the film is a nightmare of urban decay, and its anti-realism is so absurd one must wonder how much of this is heightened from Beau’s own medicated and anxiety-fueled point-of-view.
The first “episode” of Beau is Afraid begins with darkness, and then light slowly fills the frame as we see a POV shot of Beau being born. Each episode of the film actually starts with complete darkness, usually with Beau being knocked out or incapacitated in some capacity at the end of the previous section. The violent head wounds that end each section once again call into question the reality of what's occurring on screen. Is each section sinking deeper into the recesses of Beau’s own mind, and are we inhabiting a world constructed by the main character but filled with familiar faces from his own life, not unlike the famous Dorothy of Kansas? Beau might very well be an unreliable narrator, but his manufactured reality is only designed to fool himself. Ari Aster wanted this film to be the life’s journey of a single character. He wanted to externally produce the internal psyche of one human being, and in doing so he completely subverted the hero’s journey.
Beau is Afraid will undoubtedly divide audiences, but there's no denying the film’s ambition and endless supply of creativity. It experiments with narrative expectations, and pushes the boundaries of cinematic conventions, with special help from editor Lucian Johnston and cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski. With Aster, these two helped to create a world that feels both familiar to our own, and yet nightmarishly different. They also work together to disorient the audience and the characters in terms of time, often match-cutting on Beau’s face, causing time to seemingly pass by for long periods in the blink of an eye.
One of the most creative sections of this creatively-bountiful film, comes right in the middle of the story. When Beau wanders into the woods and discovers a traveling actor troupe, he sits and watches their performance. Like other sections of this movie, the story becomes enveloped in Beau’s own life, and seems to be making a commentary about the nature of acting, performance, and putting on a “show” for other people in our everyday lives. This section is also a mixture of live action and animation, as Beau traverses a world even more surreal than the one he’s already been experiencing. Aster has described this film as a journey through one man’s inner being, and he has pinpointed this section as being the “heart” of the movie. Even though this is the most artificial and false section of a film that's bathed in falsehood, Beau is at his most real. This animated sequence is incredible, and was done in collaboration with the Chilean filmmaking team of Cristobal León & Joaquín Cociña. Their previous work, including 2018’s The Wolf House (original title, La casa lobo), is a must see.
Ari Aster initially intended for this film to be a receptacle for his most ridiculous ideas. From that starting point, he created a story, and one that has caused many people to ask the same question: “Is Ari Aster Ok?” We may never know the answer to this question, but Aster seems to be exploring the nature of intense anxiety with this film, and possibly using the movie as an exercise to examine and find humor within his own anxious tendencies and paranoid delusions. He described an incident on the set of his prior film, Midsommar, in which he says his nervous system overloaded one day when he arrived on set and found hundreds of people staring at him, waiting for his directives. Ari Aster has always been indirect when describing his creative process, and when asked how he comes up with his disturbing ideas, he responded by saying he sticks his head in a drawer and slams it repeatedly until the ideas come to him. This description, while cheeky, is also unsurprising for a director that often features mutilation of the head as a recurring aspect of all his movies.
Aster has proven himself to be a master of pacing and tone, both of which he has admitted are paramount to his process as a filmmaker. He has also described the process of making Beau is Afraid as being the most unrestrained and untethered he has ever felt while making a movie. He claims various book and literary traditions were the main influence on this film in particular, but one can’t help but see the influences of other masterful film directors in the DNA of this movie. Aster himself, a shining product of the film school system, claims to have already metabolized the other great filmmakers that he studied in school. He has absorbed their secret powers, cherry-picked his favorite parts, and channeled them through his own talents to produce a body of work that's incessantly inspiring and boldly original.
Beau is Afraid is unlike any other film, but it can also be seen as a collage of some of the best films and filmmakers ever made. The tableau-like shots, especially early on, and their close attention to detail are reminiscent of Jacques Tati, Roy Andersson, Guy Maddin, and Wes Anderson. No detail or background character is too small or insignificant with each of these directors. The frenetic and abrasive surrealism of Beau is Afraid feels like a blending of the works of Darren Aronofsky and David Lynch. The satirical and off-kilter humor is reminiscent of Todd Solondz, the provocative nature is akin to Lars von Trier, and the movie seems to be imbued with parts of specific films such as Martin Scorsese’s After Hours and the Coen Brothers’ A Serious Man. Scorsese himself, always a champion of young filmmakers, has proclaimed Aster as one of the most original voices in cinema today and one of our biggest risk takers. There may be overt references to other films, but the only one that stood out was the graffiti-ridden hallway leading up to Beau’s apartment, and its similarities to the walk home of Alex in Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange. Luis Bunuel is another film director that seems to have had another major influence on this movie. Bunuel’s movies often used the theme of “delayed gratification” and without giving away too many details, that concept is present in this story and it all reaches a climax with an unforgettable needle-drop featuring Mariah Carey.
Perhaps the most similar director to Ari Aster, at this stage in his career, is the brilliant writer and director Charlie Kaufman. Both Aster and Kaufman are known for confounding audiences and experimenting with the art form of cinema, and seem to be more interested in stimulating the intellect of their audiences more than entertaining them. They're trailblazing risk takers that are collectively pushing the entire medium forward.
Ari Aster has often mentioned that one of his favorite aspects of making movies is getting to create brand new environments and worlds from scratch. With this movie, he creates a surreality of pure suffering for the main character, and one that is so singular and hermetically enclosed, it could very well be Beau’s subjective perspective. The individual sets that Aster and his team have created are absolutely stunning, none more so than the final scene in the movie. Without giving plot details, the final scene was made almost entirely from computer-generated imagery. Aster says this sequence took over a year of post-production, and it is the most difficult sequence he has ever filmed.
Several individuals that have worked with Aster have described his sets as inspiring, and everyone feels like they're moving together toward the same goal. This is mostly due to Aster’s clear creative vision and knowing precisely what he wants each scene to look like and feel like. This is also the likely reason Aster continues to collaborate with some of the best actors working today. Aster persistently pursued Joaquin Phoenix for the main role in this movie after being impressed with his performances in The Master, Her, and I’m Still Here. The latter was Aster’s favorite, a “documentary” for which Phoenix spent more than a year in character, playing an alternate version of himself and experimenting with identity deconstruction and the nature of performance itself. It proved to Aster Phoenix was an artist in the purest sense, and would fully immerse himself in any project he participated in. This was the case with Beau is Afraid, and even though they claim to have put each other through a trancelike hell, they both seem to have come out the other side with a deep appreciation for the other person. Like the character of Beau, they created obstacles for themselves, and then proceeded to surmount them one by one. Their work together is unlike anything else that has ever existed in film history, and Aster says their collaboration is the single greatest experience of his life so far.
It’s not controversial to suggest Joaquin Phoenix is one of the greatest actors of all time. Phoenix is notoriously selective when it comes to film projects, and he does this because he wants to be absolutely sure about a movie before becoming invested in it. He's only capable of putting his entire being into the performance, and his paramount goal is always to find the truth of a given scene or situation. One misconception Aster had about Phoenix is he improvises on the day of filming, but that could not be further from the truth. He says Phoenix over-prepares for each scene, sometimes preparing up to 15 possible approaches before coming to set. Once he arrives, he gets a vibe from the environment and other actors, and chooses the approach that feels the most natural and truthful. Phoenix also doesn't particularly like knowing where the camera is placed in a given scene. He likes to play out each shot like he’s in a play, acting with his entire body instead of just focusing on the parts that are within the camera frame. This allows him to focus on the embodiment of the character he's depicting, and making them as realistic as possible.
Phoenix is known for playing damaged individuals that are not conventionally masculine, and he does so again here with this movie. He has always been more interested in emotional honesty than in gaining audience sympathy, but his pulsating humanism always earns audience sympathy in the end. Beau is a character riddled with shame, guilt, and self-judgment. He apologizes constantly, and other characters do the same, possibly reinforcing the theory they're merely projections of his own troubled mind. Ari Aster has said the world of Beau is Afraid is intentionally false, but it was important for Beau himself to feel extremely real and grounded. Phoenix’s casting makes sense in this regard since he's obsessively grounded as an actor.
An actor is only as good as the other performers they’re able to play off, and luckily, Phoenix has a wide array of talented actors to share the screen with in this movie. Stephen McKinley Henderson is hilariously brilliant as Beau’s therapist and Parker Posey is charmingly quirky as an old love interest of Beau’s. A particularly memorable extended sequence in the film features the unusual pairing of Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane. The two talented actors play a suburban couple from Hell, and their natural charm as performers is played up to cover the fraudulent intentions of their characters. This section of the movie is as confounding as all the others, but part of the storyline seems to be condemning the complacency of the middle class, with a specific critique of the patriotism-masked willful ignorance of a society that doesn’t help treat the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder often experienced by soldiers returning from war.
Ari Aster specifically wanted actors with Broadway experience to be cast opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the movie. Phoenix’s performance is intentionally quiet and unshowy, and by contrast, Aster wanted the other characters to be loud and unhinged. He wanted them to go “big” when Phoenix goes “small,” and no one does that more expertly in this movie than Patti LuPone. LuPone is a legendary actor mostly known for her work on the stage, where she earned three Tony Awards. Her performance here as Beau’s mother is important for the story, and LuPone is absolutely astounding. She works as the perfect foil for Beau, and is presented as the possible source of his anxious personality. In fact, during the “birth” scene at the beginning of the movie, Beau’s entrance to reality is marked by the anxious questions and declarations of his mother. He inherits her anxiety right out of the womb, and this sets the tone for the rest of his life. This fits snugly within the common throughline running through all of Aster’s movies. He makes films about what we inherit from our parents and what it means to go home.
Beau is Afraid is one of the most original and disorienting films ever made. It's deliberately alienating, creatively dense, and unconventionally humorous. It's the nonsensical epic of a tortured psyche, and a Cringe Drama that achieves Ari Aster’s stated goal of making something both funny and sad. It's Homer’s Odyssey for the overmedicated generation, and a film that leaves more questions than answers. Beau is Afraid is a malleable film that will change along with the person who's viewing it, offering a unique experience for every individual.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teachers the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in Multimedia & Technology at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.