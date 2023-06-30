There have been concerns expressed people are still going to Bartlett Park even though it's unsafe due to the March 10 flooding that caused millions of dollars of damage to the park.
Even though there is signage at the park stating it's closed there have been reports of people still entering the park. The park has no water or sewer which makes for unsafe conditions. said Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dennis Townsend, who represents the Fifth District that includes Bartlett Park.
Townsend said he has been told by county staff they are concerned about people entering the park while it's unsafe and while they are trying to work to restore the park as soon as possible. With the dry, hot conditions, especially with temperatures to be well above 100 degrees through Monday, and the conditions of the park, Bartlett Park is also a place where there could be a sizeable number of rattle snakes.
Among those who have also expressed concerns about people going to the park is Josh Tilton of the local disc golf group, P-Town Bombers. Tilton posted his concerns on the Porterville FYI Facebook page. He said five of the baskets at the disc golf course at Bartlett Park so work can be done at the park.
Townsend said work on dredging the ponds at the park will begin as soon as possible. He said one of the ponds at the park is more than half full with sand and rocks.
That's just a small portion of the work that needs to be done at the park as a considerable amount of electrical, irrigation and earth work will need to be done. A silver lining is upgrades to the park, including new arbors, tables and barbecues that were supposed to be done were delayed due to supply chain issues. Otherwise the damage would have been considerably more due to the flooding.
During its meeting on Tuesday as part of its consent calendar the board of supervisors passed two declarations of emergency for Bartlett Park, one to replace the park's damaged well and the other for repairs at the park.
The declaration of emergency speeds up the bidding process when it comes to the park's repairs. The board passed a similar declaration of emergency to speed up the bidding process for contracts up to $2 million for roads damaged by the flooding to be repaired.
The declaration of emergency for Bartlett Park is for contracts up to $1 million. “I think that will help expedite it,”said Towsend about the park's repairs.
Townsend said there's insurance coverage available to pay for some of the repairs. Townsend added combined with county funds, expected FEMA funds and American Rescue Plan funds that were allocated for the park's upgrades, he believes there's enough funding to cover all of the repairs and upgrades.
When talking about the timeline for when the park could reopen Townsend said the goal is to complete all the work “to be able to get a nice, new park in a bout a year.”
BALCH PARK
The county also announced it will begin work on repairs to Balch Park and Bear Creek Roads accessing Balch Park at the beginning of August.
Townsend said that's “a little quicker than I though they were going to get up there. I'm happy about that.”
Townsend said the repairs will include five major washouts. “They're amazing washouts on steep hillsides,” he said.
It's hoped the repairs can be completed for the park to be open by next spring if not sooner but that obviously also depends on what the weather will be like during the winter.
“Our goal is to reopen Balch Park as soon as it is safe to do so once the road repairs are complete,” Tulare County Parks posted on its Facebook page.