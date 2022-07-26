The Barn Theater has scheduled auditions for its production of Little Mermaid Jr.!
Auditions are open to children in grades 1 through 12. An audition workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon August 13.
Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon August 20. Call backs as needed are scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. August 21.
Parent meetings, contract signings and read throughs are scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. August 22 and 23.
A choreography workshop for Under the Sea will be held from 9 a.m. to noon August 27.
Those who are audition are asked to pick one of the following songs: Part of Your World (Ariel); Under the Sea (Sebastian and Ensemble); She's in Love (Flounder); Poor Unfortunate Souls (Ursula); Human Stuff (Scuttle); Fathoms Below (Prince Eric).
These songs can be found on YouTube by searching for the Junior version of Little Mermaid.
Rehearsals begin on August 27. Rehearsals will also be held Mondays through Thursdays November 1-22.
The production of Little Mermaid Jr.! will be presented November 25-27, December 2-4 and December 9-11.
For more information call Dr. Mary Shaw, 559-359-1698.