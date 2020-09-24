Clarissa Barboza has been chosen as the first student representative to serve on the Burton School Board.
In an effort to enhance communication between the board and students and to teach students the importance of civic involvement, Barboza was chosen to participate in district governance.
Barboza is a senior at Summit Charter Collegiate Academy and is also Summit's student body president. “I’ve been attending Summit since seventh grade and love it here,” Barboza said.
“While here I have made friends, taken college classes and I have been involved in clubs, and sports. I'm super excited about what Summit will do this year and am happy to be a part of it.”
Barboza is also on track to earn her associates degree when she graduates in May.
"We support having a high school student representative on the board,” Burton School Board president Obdulia Alvarado said. “It is crucial that the voices of the students be heard. After all students are affected by every board decision.
“This opportunity gives students an opportunity to experience school governance first hand and prepare them for future careers in school, law or any other avenue. At Burton we believe in having students voice their opinions especially when it deals with their education and their future.”
“We are excited to have our first ever high school student representative seated on the board for Burton School District,” district superintendent Sergio Mendoza said. “Our student voice is important for today and the future of our school district.”