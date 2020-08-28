Even though Tulare County is still in the worst category when it comes to the state's new tiered colored-coded system in evaluating where counties stand as far as COVID-19 is concerned, barber shops, hair salons and shopping malls will be able to open in the county, beginning on Monday.
Tulare County Health and Human Services made that announcement in a press release on Friday. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the rollout of a new monitoring system for counties during the COVID-19 pandemic, replacing the current monitoring list.
The new monitoring system, a Blueprint for a Safer Economy, will be effective statewide on Monday. Tulare falls within the Widespread Risk Level category— Purple — the most restrictive. The majority of the counties in California are within the Widespread Risk Level, representing 87 percent of the state’s population.
But still under the new system hair salons, barbershops and shopping malls will be able to open with modifications on Monday. Nail salons still aren't allowed to open indoors. Nail salons can open outdoors with modifications.
The framework for the Blueprint for a Safer Economy system is as follows:
Purple — Widespread Risk Level – Tier 1: Most non-essential indoor business operations are closed. This category represents counties on the previous county monitoring watch list.
Red — Substantial Risk Level – Tier 2: Some non-essential indoor business operations are closed.
Orange — Moderate Risk Level – Tier 3: Some business operations are open with modifications.
Yellow — Minimal Risk Level – Tier 4: Most business operations are open with modifications.
State officials launched a new website providing information and status of business activities by county. To find where each business and industry sector falls within the new system and the modifications currently required for businesses under the new system, visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.
“COVID-19 continues to spread widely in Tulare County, and most concerning are our case rates and positivity rates,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “In order to slow the spread and reduce these metrics, everyone must adhere to the public health guidance and take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Following the public health recommendations and reducing the number of COVID-19 cases will help Tulare County meet the required thresholds to lift restrictions on businesses and reopen local schools, the county stated.
In order to advance to a lower risk level, Tulare County must meet the required metrics of the next lower tier for two consecutive weeks, reflecting stability in cases; counties can only move one tier at a time; and there is a mandatory 21-day wait time between movement of tiers. Movement is based upon local epidemiological data of case rates and test positivity rates. State officials will assess local epidemiological data weekly and post statuses online every Tuesday.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County, officials strongly urge everyone to practice social distancing of six feet or more between persons and to refrain from social gatherings. Residents must always wear a face covering while in environments where physical distancing isn't possible and while in public settings.