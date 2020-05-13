Bank of the Sierra announced Monday $33,500 was given to 13 nonprofits in the Central Valley during the first quarter. The Bank also announced it will prioritize funding to nonprofit organizations that are fighting or have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through its Sierra Grant Program. Bank of the Sierra awards $1,000-$5,000 grants to 15-25 nonprofit organizations each quarter as part of the program. Overall in the first quarter, the Bank awarded a total of $60,000 to nonprofits in the eight counties it serves.
Central California Food Bank will use a Sierra Grant to support its Neighborhood Market fresh produce distributions in Tulare County. There are normally 24 Neighborhood Markets every month, and each event serves an average of 650 people. The organization will continue to fight food insecurity throughout the Central Valley during the coronavirus pandemic.
A Sierra Grant will support the Assistance League of Visalia’s Operation School Bell program. The organization provides clothing, backpacks with school supplies, hygiene kits, and books for home libraries to students. Operation School Bell is the League’s most costly program, and it had to cancel its major fundraiser due to COVID-19.
The Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation was also awarded a Sierra Grant to support Pink Tea, its primary fundraiser for breast cancer community education and care services. The Tulare County-based organization is also asking people to donate masks, gowns, gloves, and other medical gear, give blood, and to contribute to its COVID-19 relief fund.
“We want to help our communities in the fight against COVID-19, and we knew the Sierra Grant Program would be the perfect way to do it,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re in this together!”