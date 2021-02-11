Bank of the Sierra announced that $23,000 was given to eight nonprofits in the Central Valley during the fourth quarter. The Bank will continue to prioritize funding to nonprofit organizations that are fighting or have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through its Sierra Grant Program. Bank of the Sierra awards $1,000-$5,000 grants to 15-25 nonprofit organizations each quarter as part of the program. Overall in the fourth quarter, the Bank awarded a total of $55,000 to nonprofits in the eight counties it serves.
A Sierra Grant will make it possible for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County to allow 25 underprivileged school-age children to attend the club’s programs at the E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center five days per week. Due to COVID-19, the clubs have added on-site learning hubs at their facilities so children can attend school and access their teacher and class through distance learning. In addition, a full day at the Center will include healthy meals and after-school enrichment for the children.
Regular fundraisers for Visalia Gleaning Seniors have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the organization can use a Sierra Grant to help pay for expenses. The nonprofit delivers fresh fruit, nuts, vegetables, bread, and sweets to around 400 low-income seniors in Visalia, Farmersville, and Ivanhoe with delivery distributions occurring up to five days a week. The organization has no paid staff and instead is run entirely by volunteer senior citizens.
Abundant Life Ranch will use its Sierra Grant to help cover costs involved with hosting at-risk children from Tulare, Kings, and Fresno counties for therapeutic sessions in an outdoor ranch setting. Children’s activities at the ranch are designed to benefit their mental health and teach them communication, trust, respect, and confidence. COVID-19 has limited donations from other previous donors.
“One of the many ways we’re helping our communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is through the Sierra Grant Program,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to helping our local nonprofits overcome challenges they may face throughout 2021!”