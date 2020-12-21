The Porterville Historical Museum recently received a grant from the Bank of the Sierra that will help to preserve collections of photographs donated by local historian Jeff Edwards. The $2,500 grant will be used as part of the Porterville Historical Museum’s photo and document digitization catalogue project that will digitize the photographs in the collections for future display at the museum.
“The Bank of the Sierra recognizes how vitally important it is to preserve the community of Porterville’s history, and we are very pleased to be able to be a part of this,” said Janice Castle, Bank of the Sierra’s Market President.
David Hawley, the man who wrote the grant, explained that the collection donated by Edwards is currently in various formats, and that there isn’t a way to put the collections on display as they are.
“We were lucky enough to have a local historian, Jeff Edwards, donate to us essentially his life’s work of collecting local photos from the city and county,” said Hawley. “He just celebrated his 98th birthday and decided it was time to pass his collection along to an organization who would make it available to the community that he served and grew up in. We have all of those collections here, but they are boxes and bins and negatives and glass slides and photographs and postcards, all sorts of paper type paraphernalia. It is not a feasible collection to physically display anywhere. Our archivist, John McWilliams, is kind enough to work with Jeff Edwards to both acquire this collection from Jeff Edwards’ off-site storage, as well as organize the collections as they come in.”
The photos will also be organized and categorized based on various different identifiers.
“We are going to be tagging all of the photos by location, era, photographer, if we know who took the photo, so we can more effectively serve the community,” said Hawley.
The Porterville Historical Museum’s photo and document digitization catalogue project will be a multi-year project. The museum will need to purchase two scanners, a new computer with imaging software, and hard drives for storage of the collections.
“Once underway, thousands of images of Porterville and the surrounding areas will be tagged and catalogued so that they may be recalled by our archivist in a timely manner at the request of the community,” said Hawley.