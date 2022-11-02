Band-A-Rama to again be held on Veterans Day

One of Porterville's most cherished traditions returns as the Veterans Day Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, on Veterans Day at Rankin Stadium.
The annual showcase that honors veterans will again feature patriotic music and field shows from local high school and middle school bands from Porterville and surrounding communities.
This year there are 12 middle school and high school bands participating in the event. Each band will march into the stadium performing a march they have prepared for the event and will take their place on the field.
After all the bands are on the field retired Porterville High Band Director Jim Kusserow will lead all the bands en masse as they will perform patriotic music to honor veterans and as thank you for their service.
Following the massed band performance, the Granite Hills Grizzly, Monache Marauder, and Porterville Panther Marching Bands will perform their field shows.
Admittance to the Band-A-Rama is free. Donations will be collected for veterans.
The Band-A-Rama was started by legendary Porterville High band director Buck Shaffer in 1970. The show is dedicated to service men and women who have served the country or are currently serving the country.
The Band-A-Rama is an event that traditionally follows the Veterans Day Parade which will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11.
The 2022 Veterans Homecoming Queen, Briar Rose Tillery, and her court, Princess Kambria Rohrbach, First Attendant Janessa Alba, Second Attendant Mariah Ruiz and Third Attendant Mia Daugherty will be introduced before the Band-A-Rama begins.
Then at 2 p.m. the American Legion Post 20 Color Guard will lead Boy Scout Troop No. 132 under advisor Don Valdez in the carrying of the American flag around the track, stopping in front of the grandstands for the Pledge of Allegiance led by Master of Ceremonies Brent Gill. Then the parade of bands will begin.
After that the invocation will be offered by First Congregational Church Pastor Cheri Taylor, followed by Kusserow, who took the baton from Shaffer, directing all the bands in their performance.
During the performance nearly 70 majorettes and baton twirlers from all the bands will be featured as the bands play the U.S. Navy's “Anchors Aweigh” and the Marine Hymn. More than 1,000 students will be featured in the performance.
There are numerous bands under the direction of band directors who are local high school graduates who will be featured. They include Porterville High graduates Jim Kusserow, Nicholas Walters, the director of the Strathmore High Band, and PHS Band Director Clark Keele; Monache graduates, Monache band director Justin Adams, Strathmore Middle School Band Director George Baker, Summit Collegiate High School band director Donna Steigleder and Woodville School band director John Rodriguez; and Granite Hills High graduate, Burton Middle School band director Jack Amaral.
Band-A-Rama to again be held on Veterans Day
