Balch Park will be reopening for day use on today, but overnight camping still won’t be permitted. The fee for day use is $5 per vehicle.
Outdoor hiking and fishing will be permitted. Spring hours of operation will be observed until May 31: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Summer hours will begin June 1: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Park visitors should bring hand sanitizer and water and continue to practice social distancing while visiting Balch Park.