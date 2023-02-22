Two people accused of stealing more than $26,000 in products from Ulta Beauty in Porterville have been arrested.
Veronica Medina, 48, and David Bailey, 27, both of Bakersfield have been arrested.
On February 14, a representative of Ulta Beauty in Porterville contacted the Porterville Police Department to report a theft of more than $26,000 of products that occurred on February 12. Porterville Police Department Detectives assumed the investigation and identified Medina and Bailey as two of the five suspects involved in the theft. Detectives authored arrest warrants for Medina and for Bailey, which were granted by a Superior Court Judge.
On Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., Detectives contacted Medina at a motel located in the 2600 block of Buck Owens Blvd. in Bakersfield where she was arrested. It was discovered Bailey was currently in custody at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Bakersfield on unrelated criminal charges.
Medina was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility where she's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. The report was submitted to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of criminal charges for Bailey.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s General Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.