The Burned Area Emergency Response team, BAER, has begun its work on the Windy Fire, evaluating the burned area.
As of Friday afternoon the Windy Fire was still at 97,554 acres and 88 percent contained. The BAER Team is reaching out to local, state and federal agencies to coordinate and share information about the fire.
When the BAER team concludes its assessment, it will propose emergency responses to protect lives, land and natural and cultural heritage resources. Among the tasks of BAER is to evaluate the risk of flooding caused by burned areas.
There were 559 personnel working the fire as of Friday afternoon. There were seven helicopters, 20 engines, eight crews and six bulldozers assigned to the fire.
At Thursday’s day-shift briefing, an elder from the Tule River Tribe blessed fire personnel who have worked to battle and contain the Windy Fire since its discovery on September 9. Before beginning his song, Joey Garfield thanked firefighters and support teams for protecting “the trees and the people who were here before them.” The fire began with a lightning strike on the Tule River Reservation, only a few months after the Nettle Fire began on tribal lands.
Wednesday was the final night shift on the Windy Fire. Meanwhile, day crews continued removing fire-weakened or fallen trees and other fuels along firelines and putting out pockets of heat near the line. Open sections of the Windy Fire containment line continued to be monitored by firefighters on the ground and infrared flights.
These sections are in steep, remote terrain, where firefighters can’t safely get close to the fire’s edge to dig containment lines. “This ground-and-air strategy allows firefighters to respond quickly if the fire threatens to spread,” officials stated.
Officials added “Crews are making significant progress repairing fire suppression impacts.”
Drivers using open access roads near the fire boundary should be mindful of fire personnel and equipment.
The Windy Fire Area, Trails, and Roads Closure established by the Sequoia National Forest, Giant Sequoia National Monument, and Western Divide Ranger District remains in effect. Only authorized personnel are allowed inside the closed areas. Roadblocks remain at Western Divide Highway (M107) near Ponderosa, M99 at Lloyd Meadow Road, and Parker Pass (M50) at Parker Meadow above California Hot Springs.
Details are available online at the following sites: Windy Fire Forest Order: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7841/67270/
Windy Fire Area, Trails, and Roads Closure map: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/photos/CASQF/2021-09-12-1443-Windy/related_files/pict20210909-165257-0.jpeg
Fire updates and Forest Orders are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia.
Smoke reports are no longer being issued for the Windy Fire.