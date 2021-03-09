The 4th annual Bad Art Show is nearing the end of its exhibit at the Porterville Art Association’s (PAA) gallery on Main Street in Porterville.
With two display rooms full of “bad art,” there's plenty to look at, but all of the “bad art” will be taken down on Friday to make room for first time featured artist Merrily Davies.
The Bad Art Show was founded four years ago by Bill Warner. During the show’s reception on January 29, a memorial was held for Bill as he passed last March. This year’s show was the first without its founder. Bill’s wife, Jeanie Warner, explained a little bit about the show and how it works.
“There are three categories: Bad Art you find somewhere, things that are commercially sold that are slocky, or creating something as a joke,” said Jeanie. “Everybody gets a prize. It is not a contest, it is for fun. Also it is one of the more popular things we have. It makes money, and people actually buy the bad art.”
Jeanie said Bill created the show just for fun, and some of the art really isn’t bad, depending on how it's looked at.
“It depends on your point of view,” said Jeanie. “If you think it’s bad, just stick it in the Bad Art Show.”
This year’s show is full of sculptures, paintings, drawings, a Christmas Tree, a few pieces of metal work, and more. The show also isn't exclusive to PAA artists. It's open to artists of all ages. One piece, titled “Monster,” was created and submitted by 7-year-old Everett Bergen.
The Christmas Tree entered into the Bad Art Show is covered in vintage ornaments and decorations, some handmade. While the tree will be coming down, its creator will be featured for the next two months. Merrily Davies will be hanging her own pieces to display.
“I really don’t consider myself an artist,” said Davies. “I just play around. I take art classes, and that’s where I’ve produced most of my art; in college classes or art classes.”
This will be the first time Davies’ art is on display, creating her upcoming PAA show debut. Some of the pieces she will display will include a vivid toddler in a pumpkin patch, rainbow ballet dancers, a collage she has titled “Stairway to Heaven,” and plum blossoms with bees.
“Lately I’ve been doing cats and kittens,” said Davies. “I also really like doing rainbows, and I’m into Chinese art and calligraphy.”
To catch the last few days of the Bad Art Show visits PAA Gallery, located at 151 N. Main Street, Wednesday or Thursday this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Friday, the Bad Art Show display will be removed and Davies’ artwork will be hung. Davie’s work will be on display from March 15 to May 12.
The PAA Art Gallery is open weekly, Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.