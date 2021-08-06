Norberto and Blain Smothermon are both educators who say they have a passion for helping students, families and the community succeed.
They added this passion is deeply rooted in their upbringing and past experiences from family and the educators who have influenced them along the way. As educators, they say they have seen first hand effect the pandemic has had on students and families.
Having seen the struggle families and students went through, they said they knew they had to do something as students came back in person this fall.
Huerta with Willie Prince Mata has created “That's How You Feel?” podcast while Smothermon and Eric Hearn have created the Freedom First American non-profit and “The Freedom First” podcast.
Smothermon and Huerta have joined forces they say to give back to the community they love. They are holding a backpack drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 7 in the parking lot in front of the Pizza Factory at the Porterville Plaza off of Henderson. Sponsors for the event include Pizza Factory, Taco Truck Cantina, JT Ag Service, DZ Ag Service, Krave Coffee Company, Smothermon’s Ice Cream Distributing, Big Baller League, Little Rascals Day Care and Ivan Yanez.
There will be more than 150 backpacks given away on a first come, first serve basis. The backpacks will be available for any local students who attend schools in Porterville and the surrounding areas, The backpacks will be filled with school supplies such as pencils, markers, binders, erasers and crayons.