A backpack drive providing students with backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 7 in the Pizza Factory parking lot.
There will be 120 backpacks filled with school supplies to any students who attend schools in Porterville and the surrounding area. Backpacks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
The community event is being hosted by Freedom First American, a non-profit organization founded by local educator Blaine Smothermon and “That's How You Feel Podcast” founded by education Noberto Huerta.
Several local business including Pizza Factory, Krave Coffee Company, Smothermon's Ice Cream Distributing, JT Ag Service, DZ Ag Service and others have helped sponsor and raise more than $4,000 for backpacks and supplies for students. The backpacks include nmerous supplies including pencis, markers and binders.