One of the nation's largest public accounting firms has stated Sierra View Medical Center is in strong financial shape after conducting a recent audit of the hospital.
Moss Adams presented its findings at the Sierra View District Board meeting on October 27. The firm reported Sierra View's dept to capitalization ration compared favorably to similar hospitals in Northern and Central California.
Board member Dan Smith asked what Moss Adams' overall assessment of the hospitals financial strengths were in comparison to similar hospitals and the firm reported the hospital was in outstanding financial position.
It was also reported Sierra View has been able to endure the financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has financially crippled other comparable hospitals in California. It was also reported Sierra View hasn't had to depend on a significant amount of government help. As of the October 27 board meeting,
Sierra View reported it has received $3.3 million in grant funding from the federal government to deal with COVID-19. Sierra View has used the funds to acquire supplies and medical equipment, including personal protective equipment, provide additional resources in ICU and to offset the $8 million loss in revenue at Sierra View due to COVID-19.
Sierra View also stated again no funds were used to compensate upper management. Sierra View also again referred to an Immediate Jeopardy finding, but again stated the hospital was never in danger of losing its license.
The hospital again referenced a report written by the California Department of Public Health regarding a case involving a CRNA who left their post during a C-Section. The departure resulted in the death of the mother 28 days after surgery.
A “Root Cause Analysis” and plan of correction were completed and the event was self-reported to CDPH from Sierra View resulting in an Immediate Jeopardy finding. The results of an Immediate Jeopardy finding include an in-depth (in Sierra View's case a 19-month review) review and a corrective plan to be approved by CDPH.
“As of now, all steps in the corrective action plan have been completed and all fines have been paid,” the hospital stated.
Immediate Jeopardy findings for hospitals in California average 50 to 150 per year per. An immediate disclosure to the family occurred, the hospital stated.
“SVMC was not in immediate jeopardy of losing licensure and this incident is not a reflection of the team at SVMC,” the hospital stated.
Sierra View also address its one-star Medicare rating out of five it received. “It should be noted that data used for the current one-star rating reflects some metrics that date back to 2016 and is not an accurate view of what is happening in 2020,” Sierra View stated.
“A review of MRSA cases revealed the hospital had mistakenly reported 3 out of 5 of their total MRSA cases incorrectly. This process has been corrected and a checks and balance process has been put into place but due to clerical error, it did affect the overall score which resulted in part of the one-star rating.”
Sierra View also stated the one-star rating was based on Medicare fee for service patients only. It stated the HCAHPS rating of 3 out of 5 stars is more representative of what's happening at Sierra View in 2020. More information on HCAHPS scores is available at cms.gov
The hospital continues to note it has had no cases of COVID-19 transmission to patients or its skilled nursing residents.