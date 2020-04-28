On Sunday at approximately 10:40 p.m., three subjects attempted to rob the manager of a liquor store in the 700 block of E. Honolulu St., brandishing at least one weapon.
The manager produced his own firearm and shot one of the suspects, an hispanic male juvenile. The two remaining suspects fled the scene and are described as possibly hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s with average height and build.
The suspect who was shot was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for surgery and is in stable condition. A replica investigation into this incident is on-going.
Anyone with further information regarding this crime is urged to contact Lt. Nicholas Nave or Sgt. Eddie Alcantar at 559-562-2511.