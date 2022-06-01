Those in the citrus industry are being extra vigilant with the recent discovery of the Asian citrus psyllid throughout the Central Valley in recent weeks, including in Tulare County.
Last month, multiple ACP were detected in traps in a packinghouse in the Woodlake/Lemon Cove area. Immediately after the detection, the Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Division held a virtual meeting for citrus growers and those in the citrus industry to provide details on the most recent detection.
The division urged all growers, packers, hauler and everyone in the citrus industry to be extra vigilant in taking steps to mitigate ACP after detections throughout the Valley and to follow regulatory standards.
Along with the detection at the Woodlake/Lemon Cove area, there were live adults or nymphs were found and collected at two adjacent properties, including an abandoned parcels with citrus host plants. The California Department of Food and Agriculture has worked with the packinghouse to make sure regulatory standards are followed.
Treatment of host plants on residential properties with 400 meters of the detections were to be conducted once all necessary notifications, emergency proclamations and public meetings were done. Commercial citrus operations within 800 meters of the detections were also to go through treatments.
One ACP was also recently detected in a juice plant in Visalia. After an investigation of the site and adjacent properties, there were no additional finds.
In Kern County, three ACP trap detections were also identified last month. One in Bakersfield and two in rural residential locations southwest of Bakersfield. They were the first ACP detections found since last November.
The CDFA was set to conduct investigations and treatments on residential properties with host plants within a 50-meter area of the detections again after all the needed notifications were done. There are no commercial operations for several miles from the Kern County detections.
Officials state the detections are a reminder to following best ACP mitigation practices and regulatory standards to suppress ACP populations and to prevent the spread of Huanglongbing.
Those who suspect ACP or Huanglongbing in their orchards can notify CDFA at the agricultural pest hotline, 1-800-491-1899. Those who have questions can also contact Kern County Grower Liaison Judy Zaninovich, jleslie@msn.com, Northern Tulare County Grower Liaison Teri Blaser, tblasersci@ocsnet.net or Southern Tulare County Grower Liaison Jessica Leslie, jess.leslie@hotmail.com
The Asian Citrus Psyllid is a small insect that spreads the disease Huanglongbing, HLB, which causes the greening of citrus and is fatal to citrus trees. There's no cure for HLB, although researchers continue to work on a possible cure for the disease. A number of researchers have reported finding promising treatments over the last couple of years, including UC Riverside researchers.
Early detection is also considered vital to prevent HLB from spreading. After an ACP detection, treatments include the application of insecticides. Right now there's also restrictions on the movement of large quantities of citrus as a precaution to prevent the spread of the ACP.
The ACP devastated Florida's citrus industry several years ago as HLB destroyed half of the state's orange groves and citrus production in the state declined by approximately 60 percent over a number of years through 2015.