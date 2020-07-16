On Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives arrested 29-year-old Alex Torres and 40-year-old Luis Mejia, both of Terra Bella, for the 2013 murder of 40-year-old Gabriel Alvarado. Alvarado was stabbed to death while at a party in the 9800 block of Road 236 in Terra Bella on June 8, 2013.
Both suspects were taken into custody and are facing murder charges.
This is still an active investigation and a motive for the murder is not being released at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Richard Morley or Sergeant Steve Sanchez at 559-733-6218.