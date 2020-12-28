Two people were arrested after a reported lab explosion on Saturday.
Ruben Morales, 28, and Amanda Perez, 31, were arrested.
At about 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Porterville Police received a call of an explosion at an apartment located in the 200 block of South Sierra Vista Street. It was determined the cause of the explosion was from a lab being operated inside the residence, causing items inside to become singed and windows to be blown out.
Detectives were summoned and assumed the investigation. A search warrant for the premises was obtained and served. Items consistent with a Butane Honey Oil lab, a method to extract THC from marijuana to make “wax,” which is highly flammable, was located inside the residence along with approximately seven pounds of marijuana and finished product.
Morales and Perez were arrested for the possession and operation of the lab. Further investigation revealed the children of the couple, ages 10 years old, 5 years old, and 1 year old, were inside the residence at the time of the explosion, but weren't injured.
Additionally, Porterville Police described the living conditions inside the residence for the children as deplorable. Morales and Perez were additionally charged with child endangerment. Child Welfare Services responded to the scene and took custody of the children.
Morales was booked at the Tulare County Jail where his bail has been set at $250,000.00. Perez was booked at the Tulare County Jail where her bail has been set at $100,000.00.