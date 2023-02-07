A suspect in an attempted murder in Exeter was arrested in Terra Bella on Tuesday.
Moses Legazpi, 38, was arrested.
Just after 3:30 p.m. today, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called out to the 7200 Block of Road 248 in Terra Bella to help Exeter Police and the US Marshals serve a high-risk warrant on a suspect wanted for an attempted murder eight months ago in Exeter.
During the warrant, the suspect, Legazpi, was found hiding on the property. As SWAT members tried to take Legazpi into custody, he shot at them several times. Negotiations continued and he was ultimately taken into custody without incident.
There were no injuries to SWAT personnel or the suspect. TCSO Detectives were still on scene working the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.