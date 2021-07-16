An arrest has been made in connection to the report of dead horses in Porterville.
Juan Vega Ponce, 53 of Delano, was arrested on Thursday.
On Thursday Tulare County Sheriff's Office AG Crimes Detectives were called to the 1700 Block of Tyler Street in Porterville for a report of 4 dead yearling horses and a severely sick mule. Once on scene, Detectives observed there wasn’t any water on the property for the animals. Detectives learned Ponce hadn't checked on the animals in the last 10 days and they had run out of water.
Ponce was on scene and later arrested for PC 597 animal cruelty and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective A. Ellis or the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department via telephone at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.