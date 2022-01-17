A suspect has been arrested in a case involving a residential burglary on Christmas Day.
Dominic Torres, 19 of Strathmore, was arrested.
On December 25 Porterville Police Officers investigated the report of a burglary to a Porterville residence. Taken during the commission of the burglary was a vehicle, which the Morro Bay Police Department recovered the following day.
Detectives of the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit assumed the investigation, and through continued efforts, were able to identify the burglary suspect as Torres. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Torres’ residence for property stolen during the burglary.
On Friday at 7 a.m., the Porterville Police Department SWAT Team executed the search warrant at Torres’ residence in the 19000 Block of Guthrie Drive in Strathmore. Within the home, Torres was contacted and arrested.
Detectives searched the residence and located property taken during the residential burglary. Detectives also located live ammunition, which Torres is prohibited from possessing. The investigation also revealed Torres was also previously in unlawful possession of a firearm.
Torres was booked at the South County Detention Facility. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Jacob Stark at (559) 782-7400.