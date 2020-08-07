Tulare County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detectives have arrested Victor Castillo for the murder of his ex-wife Reyna Castillo.
Reyna was found stabbed to death in her Porterville home on March 2. Investigators found evidence linking Castillo to the murder.
He was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been booked at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Facility on homicide charges. This is still an active investigation and a motive for the murder won't be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 5:30 p.m. on March 2, TCSO Deputies were called to a home in the 400 Block of East Westfield in Porterville for an unresponsive woman.
Deputies arrived on scene and found 37-year-old Reyna Castillo in her home. Deputies believed her death appeared suspicious and called out the Homicide Unit. Investigators worked throughout the night processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.