A suspect in a storage unit burglary has been arrested.
Thomas Guerrero, 41 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Sunday at approximately 8:10 a.m., Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a storage facility located in the 100 Block of West Poplar Avenue at Porterville Storage regarding a burglary in progress. Staff at the storage facility advised they were conducting a morning check of the property when they found a subject who had forced entry into an RV that was parked at the facility.
Officers arrived and contacted Guerrero, who refused to exit the RV. After multiple attempts to convince Guerrero to surrender, a K9 was summoned to the scene to assist.
Multiple K9 announcements were given, however, Guerrero continued to refuse to comply. For the safety of the involved Officers, the K9 was deployed into the RV.
The K9 located Guerrero, who was hiding under a stack of blankets, and apprehended him without further incident. Officers determined Guerrero was also under the influence of a controlled substance. Guerrero sustained minor injuries as a result of the apprehension.
Officers arrested Guerrero for Burglary, Resisting Arrest, and being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. Guerrero was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment before being booked at the South County Detention Facility.