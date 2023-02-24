An arrest in a second theft from Porterville's Ulta Beauty has been made.
Daniel Delgado, 19 of Bakersfield, who's accused of stealing $11,000 of products from the Ulta Beauty store has been arrested.
On January 31, representatives from Ulta Beauty contacted the Porterville Police Department to report a theft of more than $11,000 of products from their store. Porterville Police Department Detectives assumed the investigation and identified Delgado as one of the suspects involved in the theft. Detectives authored an arrest warrant for Delgado, which was granted by a Superior Court Judge.
On Thursday at about 11:30 a.m., Detectives learned Delgado had been arrested in Bakersfield that morning for unrelated charges and was scheduled to be released the same day from the Kern County Sheriff’s Department Jail. Detectives responded to the jail and contacted Delgado as he was being released. Delgado was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility, where he's being held in lieu of $160,000 bail.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s General Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.
Porterville Police stated two other people accused of stealing $26,000 in products from the Porterville Ulta Beauty Store were
Two people accused of stealing more than $26,000 in products from Ulta Beauty in Porterville on February 12 are also in custody. On Tuesday, Veronica Medina, 48 of Bakersfield, was arrested. The other suspect, David Bailey, 27 of Bakersfield, was already in custody at Bakersfield's Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility.