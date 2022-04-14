A man accused regarding a theft of more than $16,000 worth of meat has been arrested.
Martin Estrada Saavedra, 51 of Bakersfield, was arrested.
On March 21, the Porterville Police Department was contacted by staff from a business in the sub-100 block of South Cobb Street regarding a theft of more than $16,000.00 worth of meat. Employees reported on two separate occasions in January, an unknown suspect contacted the business and purchased a large order of meat, using a credit card to complete the transaction.
Later, the credit card used by the unknown suspect was determined to be stolen and fraudulently used. After a lengthy investigation, Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Saavedra.
On Thursday, with the assistance of the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Probation, Porterville Police Detectives responded to Saavedra’s residence in the 6000 block of Lowry Street in Bakersfield where a search warrant was served. Upon arrival, Saavedra was contacted and arrested.
Saavedra was taken into custody without incident and later booked at the South County Detention Facility for Identity Theft; Fraud; Grand Theft; and Burglary. Saavedra is currently being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.